(Video) Watch the compilation of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita’s impeccable Wembley performance

Many have been clambering for Jurgen Klopp to play the midfield of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, which he did in the FA Cup semi-final.

The trio were absolutely brilliant, leading to the manager saying in his post-match press conference: “The whole midfield, that was football”.

With the lovingly nicknamed ‘NFT’ (Naby, Fabinho, Thiago) performing at such a high level, there will be demands for that to be the three that start any big games coming up.

It’s important to note that we’re blessed with many gifted players who can play in the middle of the park, with Jordan Henderson being the most obvious man who didn’t feature from the start at Wembley.

However, because of their performance against Pep Guardiola’s side, Reddit user u/Spec1alistInFailure has created a compilation of their best moments in the game at Anfield South.

The perfect blend of tough tackling, classy passing and tireless running meant that all three had a game that will live long in the memory.

You can watch the compilation of Fabinho, Keita and Thiago via Reddit user u/Spec1alistInFailure:

