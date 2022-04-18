(Video) Watch the moment James Milner told Jurgen Klopp to perform his fist pumps to Wembley’s Liverpool fans

James Milner inspired Jurgen Klopp to celebrate in front of our fans and the moment has been found on camera.

Speaking with the media following the game, the 54-year-old confirmed that: “Millie told me I had to do it. I actually wanted to go but Millie said, ‘You have to.’ So I did it because of Millie”.

Watching the video back, it doesn’t look like the German needed too much convincing but he insisted that it wasn’t his plan to celebrate like he did.

Our boss has all the fans in the palm of his hand after every big win, everyone is desperate to see him do his famous celebration but he tends to save them for a big occasion.

Such is the magnitude of every game that remains in the final few weeks of the season, let’s hope we see plenty of similar reactions for all the big wins we need to record.

Fair play to our No.7 as well, he managed to ensure that thousands of Reds go to see a moment that we all crave.

You can watch the video of Milner and Klopp via Liverpool’s Instagram account:

