Virgil van Dijk on ‘almost impossible’ quadruple hopes that could ‘put extra pressure’ on him and his teammates

The closer we get to the end of the season and the longer we remain in all competitions, the more Virgil van Dijk will be asked about our quadruple chances.

Speaking with BBC Sport, our No.4 was honest about his opinions on the amount of silverware that could be won this season: “Nobody did the quadruple and there is a reason for it – because it is almost impossible to do.

“All this talk about quadruple or Treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us.

“It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings.

“Anything can happen, with other teams as well.”

If we get past Villarreal in the Champions League then Jurgen Klopp’s side would have played in every possible game this season, which is a phenomenal feat in itself.

No one wants to play in two more finals this season and not win either, nor fail to surpass Manchester City in the Premier League but it’s still a possibility we end the season with just the Carabao Cup.

Let’s see if these dreams of winning all four become a reality and hope the players don’t see it as a burden, rather a huge opportunity to become a legendary side in the history of football.

