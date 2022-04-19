BBC pundit blown away by Liverpool star who’s ‘a joy to watch’ & ‘frightening’ trio who tore United apart

James McFadden handed some special praise to Thiago Alcantara, whom he labelled a ‘joy to watch’ in the wake of Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United, in addition to the club’s forward line.

Barring a somewhat lacklustre showing early on in the second-half at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s men were a force of a nature against their old rivals.

“Thiago absolutely strolled it. He was a joy to watch. He never seems flustered,” the ex-Scotland attacker told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“The front three were absolutely sensational. They all know where the others are. It is frightening to watch when they go forward. It’s so fluent.

“Some of the goals they scored tonight were sensational.”

If anything, the scoreline greatly flattered the visitors who were played off the pitch in no small part thanks to the world-class performance in the middle of the park from the ex-Bayern Munich favourite.

It says a great deal about the sheer quality of our No.6 that he looked a head above his teammates at times with his eye for a pass that none of the others seemed capable of spotting.

With us looking in more than good shape going into the final stretch of the season – with much in the way of luck with injuries and form occurring – one has to imagine that we stand a reasonably good chance of securing further silverware in the campaign.

Whether we can squeeze out three more trophies by the end of the season remains to be seen, but rest assured that Thiago will play a critical role in our push for a successful term.

