‘Did it to Toni Kroos as well’ – Ex-Red Enrique’s brutal comment to Chelsea star ahead of FA Cup final

Jose Enrique criticised Mason Mount over his comments ahead of Chelsea’s meeting with Liverpool in the FA Cup final in May.

The Reds are set to face Thomas Tuchel’s men after securing a 3-2 win over league leaders Manchester City in the semi-finals.

This guy talks a lot.he did it to Toni Kross as well. Let's see what happens in the https://t.co/HF8fW0rOPE the moment you already lost one against us this season ñ. Come on reds!!! 💪♥️🔴 pic.twitter.com/geerbx2Voo — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 19, 2022

It will be the second piece of silverware the Merseysiders are up for following their successful exploits in the Carabao Cup, with the side looking to tick off another trophy as part of a potentially historic haul.

Having already defeated the Blues once, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keen to remind his side of the threat posed by our league rivals in a one-off game.

That being said, one can more than understand where Enrique’s coming from, with Mount tempting fate ahead of our fixture next month.

For the sake of our nerves, we’ll be hoping to avoid another penalty shootout to decide the winner of the FA Cup and keeping our fingers crossed that Sadio Mane can maintain his goalscoring form for the remainder of the campaign.

