‘He was two personalities’ – Ex-Red shares ‘horrible’ reality of what it was like to train with Suarez at Liverpool

Former Liverpool ‘keeper, Brad Jones, shared how ruthless Luis Suarez would be in training during his days with Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The Uruguayan international was reputed for being a fiery character on the pitch, with his drive to win ultimately playing a role in his eventual departure to Barcelona.

“That was Luis. He was two personalities. Off the pitch, a lovely guy. Very family-orientated,” the shotstopper told the Echo.

“But the minute he walked over the line, he was just someone else.

“Even in training, he was horrible. He’d elbow, he’d bite, he’d kick. Whatever, he’d do anything to win.

“And then the minute he was changed, he was all nice again. That’s what makes him what he is.”

The former Ajax hitman enjoyed a great deal of personal success in Merseyside, however, registering 111 goals in 133 games for the club.

There’s no questioning the fact that the 35-year-old was one of the greatest talents to have graced the Anfield turf, and it’s a massive shame that we never got to see how the striker might have worked under Jurgen Klopp.

With a forward line comprised of the likes of Mo Salah and Co., of course, we can hardly have any complaints about our firepower up top.

If we can manage to get our No.11 firing regularly once more in line with Sadio Mane, we could very well be in for an exciting end of season run.

