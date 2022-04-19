Klopp makes ‘angry’ point ahead of Manchester United clash as players left with ‘massive problems’ warning

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to approach their upcoming clash with Manchester United in an ‘angry’ fashion.

The Reds are looking to pile the pressure on the incumbent league champions, Manchester City, with a further potential three points gained over their city rivals.

“We have to be angry in a good way, greedy all these kind of things, like you are if you have won nothing and would be with nil points and it’s the most important three points in your life,” the 54-year-old told reporters in comments relayed by the Sunday World.

“That’s the attitude we need for this game. If we let United do (what they want) they will cause us massive problems.

“We have to be in the right mood, the people have to be in the right mood to really be ready to fight for the three points and not want to show we are in a better moment than United. Who is interested about that?”

With only a point separating the Merseysiders from Pep Guardiola’s men, there’s plenty of cause for hope in the former’s bid for a 20th league title.

Nothing short of perfection will be required on our end, of course, with the German no doubt keen for his side to completely forget our prior 5-0 victory at Old Trafford to send Red Devils fans to the exit doors in their droves.

United’s form has been far from consistent, though there’s certainly enough quality there to give us some problems if we approach the tie with a blase attitude.

Seven league games to go and plenty left to fight for – let’s hope to see a performance that reflects our ambitions.

