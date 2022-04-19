Man City beat Liverpool to former reported 18-goal target setting Bundesliga alight – report

Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms with Erling Haaland’s camp, with the club’s next move likely to involve triggering the Norwegian’s £63m release clause, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sky Blues could beat out competition from Real Madrid, Barcelona and other European heavyweights, with Liverpool having been thought to be once interested in the high-scoring attacker.

Jurgen Klopp did rule his side out of the running for the Bundesliga ace, citing the astronomical finances associated with the acquisition of the 21-year-old.

If the £500,000-per-week wages reported are vaguely accurate, it would seem that our head coach was more than on the money when it came to keeping us out of the race for the Borussia Dortmund star’s signature.

Whilst it’s difficult to ignore Haaland’s contributions in the German top-flight (18 goals and eight assists this term), the reality of the situation is that a signing requiring such a significant financial commitment is far from compatible with how the club is currently run.

Our recruitment team has proven more than capable historically of finding diamonds in the rough who can be coached into world-beaters, with Luis Diaz proving to be the latest in a long line of quality additions.

