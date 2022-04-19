Paul Scholes gives special ovation to Thiago after midfield masterclass

Paul Scholes was spotted applauding Thiago Alcantara as the midfielder made way in the second-half of action for Naby Keita.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Echo’s Paul Gorst, with the classy playmaker having enjoyed another fine evening dictating the play in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers.

Keita is coming on for Thiago. Standing ovation for him and even a clap of appreciation from Paul Scholes next to me. He recognises a midfield masterclass when he sees one. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 19, 2022

The hosts secured an impressive 4-0 victory at Anfield to take the collective score across L4 and Old Trafford to nine goals without a reply from the Red Devils.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool-bound Carvalho scores 10th goal of the season as Fulham clinch PL promotion

After years of United dominance, it was the kind of performance that will have greatly pleased many a Liverpool fan in Merseyside and beyond, with the difference between us and Ralf Rangnick’s men being like night and day.

With a now 22-point gap existing between the two English top-flight outfits, it would most certainly appear (in case it wasn’t abundantly clear in recent years) that our fortunes have switched in dramatic fashion.

We owe a good chunk of our recent classy performances to Thiago too, with the former Bayern Munich man looking a class above his teammates at time – which is saying something in light of the world-class quality we have available.

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?