(Photos) United fans escape the away end ahead of final whistle in repeat of Old Trafford exit

Manchester United fans staged a gradual exit from Anfield ahead of the final whistle with their side 3-0 down to Liverpool at the time of writing.

The Merseysiders went into the half-time break with a scoreline that flattered their opponents after a dominant first 45 minutes of action.

The result, as it stands, would see the hosts leapfrog Manchester City in the Premier League table.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Neil Jones and Kristian Walsh:

