Pundit urges Liverpool not to waste golden Thiago, Fabinho & Henderson opportunity with transfer suggestion

Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool to move for young talent like Gavi who can soak up the experience on offer from players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara before the trio depart.

The skipper and the ex-Bayern Munich man are both in their 30s, with the club likely to have already started some level of forward planning.

“They’ve had the success for a long spell, but there comes a time where you have to look at what you can do in terms of the future – the next five years,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“Players like Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson aren’t going to be able to maintain these levels for much longer. Getting young players in while they’re still at the club – it’s a great learning tool for them.

“That way, players like Gavi or Harvey Elliott can come into the side seamlessly when the time comes for these older players to move on.”

The latest reported acquisition of Fabio Carvalho would certainly suggest that our recruitment team have identified the midfield as an area in need of some attention in the summer window.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones and now, potentially, the Portuguese starlet knocking about the club, the future of the middle of the park certainly looks more than exciting.

That being said, we’d expect a further purchase beyond the Fulham teenager to add some relative experience to that department – ideally an option within the 20-24 age bracket.

In the meantime, having world-class talents like Thiago in the squad to watch and learn from is absolutely invaluable experience for our up and coming talents hoping to reach the same dizzying heights as the Spaniard in his playing career.

