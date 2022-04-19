(Video) Bruno Fernandes’ 11-word assessment of Liverpool perfectly sums up huge gulf between Reds and Man United

When questioned on the nature of Manchester United’s performance at Anfield, Bruno Fernandes admitted there was a significant gulf between the Red Devils and Liverpool.

The Merseysiders secured another impressive victory over their historic rivals, leapfrogging Manchester City in the table by two points.

The Cityzens will get a chance to restore their lead, of course, with Brighton and Hove Albion set to pay Pep Guardiola’s men a visit at the Etihad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Man United's Bruno Fernandes has 'apologised' to the clubs fans after their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool 👇 pic.twitter.com/5tVRWHm9ww — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022