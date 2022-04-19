(Video) De Gea and Trent face-off after Luis Diaz’s early Liverpool goal

A minor altercation occurred between Trent Alexander-Arnold and David de Gea following Liverpool’s early goal in their meeting with Manchester United.

The Reds went through via an effort from winter signing Luis Diaz, with the Red Devils’ ‘keeper appearing to take out his frustrations on the right-back.

Only a point separates the Merseysiders from league leaders in the table, though a win would see the title challengers leapfrog the Cityzens temporarily prior to their next top-flight clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

GOAL!! WHAT A START FOR LIVERPOOL! 🔴 Luis Díaz finishes off a fine move which cuts #MUFC apart! ⚽ #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/Jzi3wEAu1a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022