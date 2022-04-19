(Video) ‘I think the better footballer is…’ – Lineker weighs in Gerrard v Lampard debate

Gary Lineker labelled Steven Gerrard the ‘better footballer’ out of the former Liverpool skipper and Chelsea great, Frank Lampard.

Debates have raged for years as to who the superior midfielder is out of the two former England internationals, with the latter’s goalscoring record often highlighted in debates.

That being said, one can hardly argue against the fact that the former Reds No.8 has generally raised the bar in every side he has played in, whilst his old international teammate was, for the most part, a great player in a great team.

