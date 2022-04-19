(Video) Lawrenson says Liverpool have a player who he ‘worships at the feet of’ – it’s not Salah

Mark Lawrenson couldn’t help but wax lyrical over the talents of Liverpool playmaker, Thiago Alcantara.

The ex-Red argued that the Spaniard was a class above his fellow teammates in the midfield department when it came to passing and progressive play.

Having appeared to have climbed over the hill of injury struggles that have plagued his Anfield career, the former Barcelona man has come on leaps and bounds in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Off The Ball: