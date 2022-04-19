(Video) Liverpool fans’ classy Anfield gesture to Cristiano Ronaldo after United star’s tragic loss of newborn son

Liverpool fans paid their respects to Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of action at Anfield after the tragic death of the Manchester United star’s newborn son.

The former Real Madrid icon understandably missed out on proceedings in the wake of the awful news.

We’d like to extend our own support to the 37-year-old, his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

