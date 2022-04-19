(Video) Liverpool fans ironically cheer every touch from United players ahead of second-half whistle

Liverpool fans were in a more than jovial mood at the half-time break, cheerfully applauding every touch of the ball between Manchester United’s players ahead of the second-half of action.

The Reds went into half-time two goals for the good courtesy of efforts from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

The Merseysiders were by far the superior outfit at the of writing, with Thiago Alcantara in particular excelling in the middle of the park dictating proceedings.

