(Video) Mane puts Liverpool 3-0 up with pinpoint finish past David de Gea

Sadio Mane continued his superb goalscoring form with a fantastic finish inside Manchester United’s box.

The Senegalese international met the pass of Luis Diaz with a pinpoint finish in the bottom-left of David de Gea’s goal to put the Reds 3-0 up at Anfield.

It all but assured victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they looked to keep the pressure up on title-holders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

GOAL!! Sadio Mane makes it 3-0! ⚽ After a slow start to the second-half #LFC hit #MUFC on the counter and now all of Jurgen Klopp's front three are on the scoresheet! 🔥 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/3WMTcrvKqI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022