(Video) Mane puts Liverpool 3-0 up with pinpoint finish past David de Gea

Posted by
(Video) Mane puts Liverpool 3-0 up with pinpoint finish past David de Gea

Sadio Mane continued his superb goalscoring form with a fantastic finish inside Manchester United’s box.

The Senegalese international met the pass of Luis Diaz with a pinpoint finish in the bottom-left of David de Gea’s goal to put the Reds 3-0 up at Anfield.

It all but assured victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they looked to keep the pressure up on title-holders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top