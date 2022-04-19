(Video) Milner’s hand over mouth reaction to stunning Mane assist for Salah goal

James Milner was positively gobsmacked by Sadio Mane’s latest assist for Liverpool, with the cameras catching him with his hands over his mouth after the Senegalese teed up Mo Salah.

The former Southampton ace’s chipped pass was certainly more than worthy of such a reaction, with our No.11 happily tucking away his effort to double the scoreline after Luis Diaz’s opener.

It’s an absolute pleasure to watch this Reds side when they’re in such a confident mood, and it certainly demonstrates the remarkable gulf in quality between ourselves and Ralf Rangnick’s men of late.

This comes courtesy of Sky Sports, via Reddit user u/Turtle_Head_69: