(Video) Salah corrects Thiago with hilarious quip over position in post-match interview

Mo Salah reminded his teammate, Thiago Alcantara, that he was a winger after the Spaniard referred to him as a ‘striker’ in their post-match interview.

The pair spoke to Sky Sports following Liverpool’s 4-0 thumping of rivals Manchester United at Anfield, with the result taking them two points clear of Manchester City (albeit with the latter possessing a game in hand).

To the Egyptian’s credit, it’s certainly accurate to opt for his favoured descriptor given that he’s generally positioned out wide alongside the now central Sadio Mane.

Either way, it was great to see our No.11 get back on the scoresheet where he belongs in a performance that will hopefully have restored his taste for goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Liverpool's Thiago and Mo Salah react to their 4-0 win over Man United 🔉🔛 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/iYAcLIqODP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022