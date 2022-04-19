(Video) Salah ends scoring drought with clinical finish from world-class Mane assist

Mo Salah didn’t take too long to end his goal drought and he certainly picked a more than fine occasion to do so with Liverpool coming up against Manchester United.
The Egyptian international capitalised on a sumptuous delivery from fellow forward, Sadio Mane, to double the scoreline in the first-half of action.
Hopefully it’s not the No.11’s final effort of the night, though it’s one that the former Roma hitman no doubt desperately needed to give his confidence a boost ahead of a massive end of season run.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
GOAL!! Mo Salah scores!! ✅🔴#LFC cut #MUFC open again and now lead 2-0 at Anfield! #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/UI8PNr0v6O
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022
lfc all the way