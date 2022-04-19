(Video) Salah piles on the misery with cheeky chipped goal v Man Utd to seal dominant Liverpool display

(Video) Salah piles on the misery with cheeky chipped goal v Man Utd to seal dominant Liverpool display

Mo Salah compounded Manchester United’s misery with Liverpool’s fourth of the night and his second personally to seal the tie.

The Egyptian international latched onto Diogo Jota’s well-timed through ball to chip an effort cleanly over David de Gea.

The Merseysiders recovered well in the second-half following a poor start to the second batch of 45 minutes at Anfield, with three points looking all but assured.

