Ex-Red Lambert warns Man City against copying Chelsea mistake with Haaland signing

Rickie Lambert has warned Liverpool’s title rivals, Manchester City, about the challenges posed by potentially signing Bundesliga sensation, Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Norwegian international ahead of the summer window, with the title-holders having been searching for a top striker since last year.

“I think the way City play, I’m not too sure a big centre-forward will be good for them,” the former Red told talkSPORT (via the Mirror).

“It might take them a while to get used to a new way of playing with them. I think it might disrupt them a little bit.

“If one of these teams gets ahead early doors next season, it’s very hard these days for the other team to catch them. So, I think it could be a little advantage [for Liverpool].”

The Merseysiders have a two-point lead on the Sky Blues as the table stands, though Pep Guardiola’s men could turn things around with a win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad.

The prospect of City adding another elite option to their star-studded squad is a reality we’ve become used to as our rivals attempt to build a dynasty at the top of the English top-flight.

Though there may be some tactical challenges at first – a stumbling block Chelsea will be more than familiar with following Romelu Lukaku’s return to London – we’d imagine Haaland would be a sound addition to Manchester City in the long run if the 21-year-old can transfer his form from Germany.

Regardless, the gradual quality incomings brought in by our own recruitment team have proven more than sufficient to help us keep the pace, and we’d hardly expect one signing to drastically change that.

