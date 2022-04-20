Gary Neville on ‘depressing’ Luis Diaz after a brilliant display against Manchester United in 4-0 victory

It’s getting to the point where we have too many good players now, Luis Diaz’s goal in his first appearance against Manchester United has been somewhat ignored.

Speaking with Sky Sports (via The Anfield Talk), Gary Neville said: ‘It’s utterly depressing. Oh my god, what a player he is. His tenacity, his pace, his skill, his spirit and he’s cost not a lot again.

‘They’ve found another one. They’ve got 5 genuinely world class forwards’.

We didn’t need telling by the Salford City co-owner that the Colombian was a brilliant player and it is simply amazing how we keep finding great players and do it for a reasonable cost.

He has come onto the scene with such a presence and taken to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play like it’s nothing, what a player our No.23 is.

You know you’re a good player when rival teams hate you for being too good and it looks like we’ve found yet another one of those players.

