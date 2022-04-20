Graeme Souness on ‘the greediest player I’ve ever seen’ Mo Salah but happy to see him end his ‘minor blip’ in front of goal

Mo Salah has many talents and his return to goal scoring form against Manchester United came at a perfect time.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Graeme Souness was asked about the importance of his return to form but came back with a strange response and said: “He’s the greediest player I’ve ever seen, he is.

“He’s a great player but I have to say he’s the greediest player I’ve ever seen and whenever I watch him not passing I think of what [Kenny Dalglish] would be like if he wasn’t passing, I’d have to be in there separating them.

“He’s a truly great player, we had the incident a couple of years ago with Mane where Mane was falling out with him for not passing, but him not scoring for six games is just a minor blip and we’ve seen that tonight”.

It was a little odd how our former midfielder turned our Egyptian King ending his goal scoring drought into a point about him being greedy, also ignoring the fact that he is the joint-top assist provider in the Premier League this season.

There’s no denying that our No.11 enjoys being on the ball and taking the opportunity to score goals as much as he can, he could also pass the ball more and could find his teammates more.

However, being that high on the assist charts shows that he does have it in his locker to pass the ball and if he was truly greedy this would never happen.

The 29-year-old would out perform Trent Alexander-Arnold if he became fully focused on passing the ball more and that is how good a player he is.

