Klopp explains what he and Thiago laughed about on the touchline at full-time

Jurgen Klopp allayed any fears over an injury for star man Thiago Alcantara with his post-match comments after Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United.

In an update relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, the German shared that the No.6’s shorts had been ripped during proceedings after a brief misunderstanding between the pair.

Klopp: "Thiago ripped his shorts! I thought it was something else (like injury). He's fine." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 19, 2022

The former Bayern Munich player enjoyed a stellar outing for the Reds in another big win over their historic rivals.

READ MORE: Ex-Red Lambert warns Man City against copying Chelsea mistake with Haaland signing

With injuries appearing to have largely dissipated of late in the squad, it’s extremely positive news that we won’t be without the talents of our midfield magician for a prolonged period of time.

Though one must resist great temptation to back Liverpool in their venture for a famous quadruple, it has to be said (within the bounds of objectivity) that a largely fully fit complement of options gives us a reasonable chance of competing for a slice of history.

If Thiago can keep up his form for the remainder of the season too, it would have to improve our chances of securing further silverware.

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?