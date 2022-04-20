New Luis Diaz chant heard on the Kop during Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League

There are several things that can aid your claim to having a chant sung on the Kop and for Luis Diaz to score against Manchester United, it certainly would have helped.

We’ve already heard the old school clap and chant of “Diaz”, as well as a rehashing of the Luis Suarez chant being turned into: “I just can’t seem to get enough Diaz”.

However, it now sounds like our newest signing may have his own chant that is beginning to be sung inside Anfield, with it being likely it will grow in volume.

Following his signing from Porto in the January transfer window, the Colombian has had many brilliant performances and this has lead to the following being heard in our latest game:

“We signed the lad from FC Porto,

When he scores he dances with Diogo,

He plays with Mane, Salah and Firmino,

Ohh Luis Diaz sends us f***ing loco.”

There weren’t any videos that managed to capture the song in action but it’s one to add to your songbook and listen out to, next time you’re with fellow Reds.

You can view the lyrics via @DIRECTVSportsCo and watch it via @CardsScc on Twitter:

