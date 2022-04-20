(Photo) Tsimikas’ teeth receive the Firmino treatment as Liverpool star’s cosmetic work shared online

Kostas Tsimikas is the latest Liverpool star to have improved his gleaming smile, with the Greek Scouser’s shiny new pearls the subject of @khandentalcosmetic’s Instagram story.

The former Olympiakos star has been a stellar contributor for the Reds when called upon, with only the superb form of first-choice Andy Robertson keeping him out of the first-XI on a regular basis.

The left-back stands as perhaps one of the best examples of our burgeoning depth, with a mostly fully fit squad providing fans with hope of a famous quadruple this term.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @khandentalcosmetic’s Instagram story: