Shrewsbury Town’s savage ‘levels’ put-down to Manchester United fan after their 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield

What a time to be a Liverpool fan as Shrewsbury Town start mocking Manchester United, after their loss at Anfield.

It’s been a memorable season for the Reds against the team from Old Trafford and we have beaten them twice this season, with an aggregate score of 9-0 in two brilliant Premier League games.

It’s not often that Shrewsbury Town have the opportunity to play at our stadium and even more rare that they fare better than the Red Devils but this season they can claim that.

One United supporter took to Twitter to write: ‘We are looking like @shrewsweb at Anfield. 😰’ but they didn’t expect the club to get back to them directly.

The admin of The Shrews’ Twitter account was quick to remind them that they scored at our stadium, during their 4-1 FA Cup third round loss in January of this year and they responded with: ‘We scored at Anfield this season. You didn’t. Levels’.

It was probably worth conceding that goal just for that reply and fair play to them for putting the side from down the M62 in their place!

You can view the Shrewsbury Town tweet via @shrewsweb on Twitter:

We scored at Anfield this season. You didn’t. Levels. https://t.co/ttqZAfLnpj — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) April 19, 2022

