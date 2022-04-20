UEFA Champions League finalist to get 20,000 of 75,000 tickets available at Paris’ Stade de France

The finalists of the Champions League will each be allocated 20,000 seats out of the 75,000 on offer at Paris’ Stade de France.

This update comes courtesy of UEFA’s official website, with the governing body revealing that 12,000 tickets will go to worldwide fans, with the remaining 23,000 tickets to be distributed amongst commercial partners and hospitality.

Liverpool’s fight for a famous quadruple continues, with the Reds set to face Villarreal in the semi-final of the competition in question next week.

Whilst we can appreciate the finances involved around such decisions, it seems more than a little farcical that less than a third of the total seats on offer will go to any potential finalist.

With the body in question amongst several fielding allegations of greed, it hardly sends the message that fans are being put first – particularly those of the clubs set to be involved in the final.

Should we managed to secure a place in the French capital, of course, we’d more than back the fanbase to appear far more numerous than UEFA will allow thanks to our famously vociferous support.

