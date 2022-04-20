(Video) ‘As sport should be’ – Peter Drury’s perfect commentary of Liverpool fans applauding in sympathy of Cristiano Ronaldo

Peter Drury’s commentary once more perfectly captured the emotions of a heartwarming moment during Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United as the home support delivered a minute’s applause in recognition of Cristiano Ronaldo’s family tragedy.

The Portuguese international’s newborn son sadly died, with the No.7 absent from the tie in question as a result.

It’s the kind of effort that encapsulates exactly what this football club stands for and the values it possesses.

We can only hope that it provided some comfort to Ronaldo and his family at an extremely difficult time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user @nhprods & @elliott20169: