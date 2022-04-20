(Video) Carragher digs up Neville’s hilariously bad prediction at start of the season after latest Man Utd humbling

Jamie Carragher had a pop at his fellow Monday Night Football host, Gary Neville, following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield.
The former Red Devil had backed his old side to be in amongst the battle for the title alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
As things have turned out, the Reds and the Cityzens are miles ahead of the chasing pack, with Ralf Rangnick’s men proving diabolically poor in comparison to the hosts at L4.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports and @Carra23:
#MUFC in the top 4 teams in the world @GNev2 🤷♂️ #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/4Khp37Gn4j
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 20, 2022
He has obviously been ding-donged in the head. I always said that because Fergie never prepared someone to take over from him, the moment he left, United were in trouble. They say that the true mark of a leader is how well his successor succeeds. Moyes and company have failed miserably. What does that say about SIR Alex Ferguson…………falling off his perch!!!!!!!