(Video) Carragher digs up Neville’s hilariously bad prediction at start of the season after latest Man Utd humbling

Jamie Carragher had a pop at his fellow Monday Night Football host, Gary Neville, following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

The former Red Devil had backed his old side to be in amongst the battle for the title alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

As things have turned out, the Reds and the Cityzens are miles ahead of the chasing pack, with Ralf Rangnick’s men proving diabolically poor in comparison to the hosts at L4.

