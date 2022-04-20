(Video) Gary Lineker shares ‘filth’ verdict over insane Alisson Becker pass during Liverpool win

Gary Lineker was left in a state of awe by Alisson Becker’s ludicrous pass to Luis Diaz during Liverpool’s win over Manchester United.

The former England international tweeted the word ‘filth’ in response to a clip shared by @LFC displaying the Brazilian’s accuracy.

The Reds’ No.1 has been nothing short of sensational for Jurgen Klopp’s men following from his switch to the English top-flight, helping form a rock-solid backline alongside Virgil van Dijk.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Gary Lineker’s Twitter account: