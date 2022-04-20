(Video) Gary Lineker shares ‘filth’ verdict over insane Alisson Becker pass during Liverpool win

Posted by
(Video) Gary Lineker shares ‘filth’ verdict over insane Alisson Becker pass during Liverpool win

Gary Lineker was left in a state of awe by Alisson Becker’s ludicrous pass to Luis Diaz during Liverpool’s win over Manchester United.

The former England international tweeted the word ‘filth’ in response to a clip shared by @LFC displaying the Brazilian’s accuracy.

The Reds’ No.1 has been nothing short of sensational for Jurgen Klopp’s men following from his switch to the English top-flight, helping form a rock-solid backline alongside Virgil van Dijk.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Gary Lineker’s Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top