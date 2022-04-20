(Video) Henderson appears to tell Bruno to ‘stop crying’ during Liverpool v Man United

Posted by
(Video) Henderson appears to tell Bruno to ‘stop crying’ during Liverpool v Man United

Jordan Henderson appeared to instruct Bruno Fernandes to ‘stop crying’ during an altercation between the Portuguese international and James Milner.

The Merseysiders ran out 4-0 winners in a victory that saw them leapfrog league leaders Manchester City in the English top-flight.

The Red Devils were ultimately flattered by the final scoreline, with the hosts proving utterly dominant during the clash in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @shammy27i:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top