(Video) “I can’t remember a better game” – Jurgen Klopp on the best counter pressing performance his team has ever displayed

Following our 3-2 victory over Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp labelled the first 45 minutes the best he has had as Liverpool manager.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the Manchester United game, the 54-year-old was again convinced it was another first in terms of his team’s performance: “When you play against a team like us that is pretty flexible offensively, who is pretty direct up to winning the ball and today I thought our counter press was really second to none.

“I can’t remember a better game, it was unbelievable how we won balls back”.

The first half performance encapsulated what we have been building towards for so many years now and the pressing was phenomenal.

Forcing the opposition into mistakes, tackling to win the ball back and then immediately going forward with the ball, it all sounds so easy and looks so great.

This has been seven years in the making and it’s hard to think we’ll ever witness football quite like this ever again.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the counter pressing (at 1:20) courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "Everybody is happy." 😄 Jurgen Klopp sums up the performance of his Liverpool side in their 4-0 win over Man United pic.twitter.com/frxmWUh9lP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2022

