(Video) Milner revisits stunned reaction to Mane assist with hilarious online caption

James Milner caught wind of one clip capturing his stunned reaction to Sadio Mane’s world-class assist for Mo Salah’s first goal against Manchester United, sharing an amusing caption to go alongside it online.

The Englishman’s hands flew to his mouth after the Senegalese international set up his teammate with a perfectly-taken chipped ball over the top of the Red Devils’ backline.

The Merseysiders ran out 4-0 winners at L4 to temporarily leapfrog Manchester City in the league table.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JamesMilner:

