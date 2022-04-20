(Video) ‘Oh my God, what a player’: Neville depressed by Liverpool star’s ability after United win – it’s not Thiago

Gary Neville was left thoroughly impressed by Luis Diaz’s latest performance for Liverpool against his old club, Manchester United.

The ex-Red Devil couldn’t believe the nature of the player the Reds had added to their already star-studded forward line, admitting the 25-year-old’s talent was ‘depressing’.

The Colombian international enjoyed a productive evening for the home side, registering a goal and an assist against a lacklustre United outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & the Gary Neville Podcast: