(Video) “The atmosphere was outstanding” – Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool’s supporters and the Anfield atmosphere

We all know how much Jurgen Klopp values the Liverpool supporters and he always wants the best atmosphere possible.

Speaking with beIN Sports following the Manchester United game, the 54-year-old commented on how good his fans were at Anfield: “How we played football, the goals we scored, our counter press was second to none, there were so many great things.

“The atmosphere was outstanding, yeah it was a good night!”.

A good night is putting it very lightly, it was an evening that most inside the stadium will never forget and again felt like a huge statement from the German’s team.

Most seasons have one performance that encapsulates what the campaign stands for, we’ve had about 10 of them this year and it doesn’t look like stopping any time soon.

As this season nears its close and we remain in the hunt for silverware, the atmosphere will just keep ramping up and up – let’s hope it ends with a real bang!

You can watch Klopp's comments on the atmosphere (at 1:00)

"The atmosphere was 𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚, it was a good night!" 😊 Jurgen Klopp reflects on a perfect night for Livepool and singled out the performance of Thiago in midfield.

