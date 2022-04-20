(Video) Watch glorious 25-pass move that led to Mo Salah’s goal drought-ending effort

Mo Salah’s first goal of the night against Manchester United will be remembered mainly for Sadio Mane’s superb chipped assist.

Though, the 25-pass buildup (as illustrated in Tony McDonough’s tweet) that led to Liverpool’s second goal against the Red Devils is certainly well worth a watch.

25 passes for Liverpool’s second goal. Everyone touched it except Van Dijk. Graphic from the Telegraph pic.twitter.com/5oJVvpsnFX — Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) April 19, 2022

The Merseysiders gave the visitors little in the way of any positives to take home to Manchester in a performance that plainly illustrated for all to see the sheer gulf in quality between the two sides.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SMXLFC:

Not even joking, this is one of the best goals we’ve scored under Klopp. Breathtaking football. pic.twitter.com/eFUnI269ck — Ben 🇨🇴 (@SMXLFC) April 20, 2022