(Video) Watch glorious 25-pass move that led to Mo Salah’s goal drought-ending effort

Posted by
Mo Salah’s first goal of the night against Manchester United will be remembered mainly for Sadio Mane’s superb chipped assist.

Though, the 25-pass buildup (as illustrated in Tony McDonough’s tweet) that led to Liverpool’s second goal against the Red Devils is certainly well worth a watch.

The Merseysiders gave the visitors little in the way of any positives to take home to Manchester in a performance that plainly illustrated for all to see the sheer gulf in quality between the two sides.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SMXLFC:

