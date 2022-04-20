(Video) Watch Thiago embarrass sliding Bruno Fernandes with delicious touch during midfield masterclass

Thiago Alcantara put on a show for the ages with his latest midfield outing at Anfield, with the cameras catching the Spaniard embarrassing Bruno Fernandes during Manchester United’s visit.

The Portuguese international dropped to the turf in an attempt to win back possession for the Red Devils, though was thwarted by a deft touch from our No.6 to take the ball over his challenge.

The Reds went on to secure a 4-0 victory at L4 to take the aggregate score across our two league meetings to 9-0.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Setanta Live: