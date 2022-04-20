“What the f**k, Maguire” – Roy Keane’s x-rated reaction to Harry Maguire’s woeful defending for Manchester United

Harry Maguire had a night to forget as he captained a Manchester United team to a 4-0 loss at Anfield and was humiliated for 90 minutes.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane was analysing the England defender’s role in our fourth goal of the evening and struggled to hold back his anger.

The 50-year-old can be heard to whisper under his breath: “What the f**k, Maguire, Greame oh!

“But Maguire takes a gamble at the end Graeme, Maguire then gambles”.

The former captain was clearly exasperated at the display he had just had to witness and it’s very public the distaste he has with most of the current squad.

The Irishman tried his best not to swear on TV and it’s hard to catch when you listen or watch for the first time but it’s clear after a couple of times listening back.

If it wasn’t happening to one of our fieriest rivals there may have been some sympathy for their capitulation but we’re still quite enjoying it all.

You can listen to Keane’s x-rated reaction to Maguire’s defending (at 24:17) via the Sky Sports Football Podcast.

