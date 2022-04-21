Alan Shearer and Micah Richards disagree on whether Steven Gerrard is the ‘greatest English player of the Premier League era’

There won’t be many Liverpool fans that wouldn’t think Steven Gerrard is the best Englishman to have played since 1992.

When it comes to ‘unbiased experts’ in the shape of Alan Shearer and Micah Richards though, it may have a little more clout behind the statement if either of them think it’s the case.

Speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, the pair gave their opinions on our former captain and where he features in the list of the ‘greatest English players of the Premier League era’.

READ MORE: Fabio Carvalho believes that Liverpool’s ‘interest in signing him’ has ‘affected’ his recent performances for Fulham

The Newcastle United man placed him in third, behind Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes but admitting that he was “A super, intelligent footballer.”

For the ex-Manchester City defender though, the Huyton-born midfielder is the best there’s ever been and he said: “He single handily pulled Liverpool back into winning the Champions League.

“You sometimes have to watch with your eyes and forget the stats. He always got the ball and then some.”

The biggest upset will be the placement of the former Manchester United midfielder above our ex-No.8 and will certainly not be an opinion shared by many in the red half of Merseyside.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!