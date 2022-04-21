Craig Pawson announced as referee for Liverpool’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea

Craig Pawson will referee this season’s FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley on May 14.

The 43-year-old official has already refereed the League Cup final between the two sides back in February which Liverpool won on penalties after a goalless draw after 90 minutes and extra-time.

Pawson is yet to referee a final in the world’s oldest cup competition but has refereed two of the Reds’ games this season – he was the man in the middle for our trips to Leeds and West Ham.

Both Premier League games between Liverpool and Chelsea this term have seen the spoils shared meaning we look set for another thrilling encounter at the national stadium next month.

Thomas Tuchel’s side earned a 1-1 draw at Anfield back in August and we threw away a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge back in January.

The Blues defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to book their place in the final whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Manchester 3-2 in the previous round.

