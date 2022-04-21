Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for ‘moment of respect and compassion’ that he will ‘never forget’

The show of solidarity between Liverpool and Manchester United fans for Cristiano Ronaldo will never be forgotten.

The news that hit United’s No.7 and his family in the build-up to the match will mean that their world will never be the same again but it opened the door for the world of football to come together.

There was never a doubt that our supporters would want to add their support to the Portuguese legend and his family, with the minute’s applause was spectacularly observed by all inside Anfield.

This was clearly something that touched and attracted the attention of the 37-year-old, leading him to upload a video of the event to his social media.

Alongside the video, the former Real Madrid man wrote: ‘One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽’.

It almost shouldn’t be thanked because all human beings should react with compassion like this whenever they can, it is testament to our fan base though that this was almost expected and that it was perfectly delivered.

