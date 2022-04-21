Diaz reveals ‘most difficult thing’ about being a Liverpool player under Klopp

Luis Diaz has shared that the tactical demands at Liverpool have been the most challenging aspect of his time in Merseyside so far.

Jurgen Klopp has held back on issuing specific instructions to the Colombian to allow his natural game to come through, however, with the No.23 proving to be a stellar addition to the squad.

“I reckon the thing you can notice and see the most is the intensity of the game here,” the forward told the club’s official website.

“Tactically how we set up and the fact that I also have to defend might well be the most difficult thing so far.

“I do have that aspect to my game, though, as I spent time playing at Porto and I think I managed to pick up and learn a lot there. But I will keep on improving here as well, for sure.”

The former FC Porto star played a key role in the Reds’ dismantling of Manchester United, registering a goal and an assist in the 4-0 victory over Ralf Rangnick’s hapless men.

Given how long it took the likes of Andy Robertson and Fabinho to be properly embedded into the squad, Diaz’s relatively smooth transition has been massively advantageous.

With us competing on all fronts and keeping our hopes of a famous quadruple haul alive, our No.23’s arrival couldn’t have been more perfectly timed.

Whilst his performance continues to be of a high standard, specific tactical instructions can absolutely wait.

