Diaz sets ‘big’ Liverpool target as he reveals what he wants ‘the most’ from his time in Merseyside

Luis Diaz has set his sights on silverware with Liverpool, sharing his desire to ‘achieve big things’ with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The former FC Porto man delivered yet another electric performance for the Merseysiders in the 4-0 thumping of Manchester United at Anfield, registering a goal and an assist.

“I’m very happy and I’m delighted to be here at the club, and to have settled in the way that I have,” the Colombian international told the club’s official website.

“Sharing a dressing room with this group of great athletes, as well as the manager, it’s an absolute pleasure for me.

“The most important thing for me is to help the team and to keep going in the same style that I’ve started, and to keep working hard in training just the same as ever, so I can achieve big things here, which I want the most.”

The Reds remain very much involved in the race for a historic quadruple, with a semi-final clash with Villarreal awaiting the title-chasers before a FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea in May.

READ MORE: Liverpool fan shares heartwarming experience at Anfield during Manchester United win

The 25-year-old has arguably been a massive part of our recent successes, providing a vital injection of adrenaline at exactly the right time in the season.

Whilst six goal contributions in 17 appearances (across all competitions) for the club may not reflect that prior statement for the neutral viewer, the reality is that the No.23’s performances have been more than promising.

There’s a tactical element that will undoubtedly be hammered home by Klopp and his coaching staff once the season draws to an end but Diaz has far from hampered our style of play.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Depth is a fickle concept & it perhaps proves that Liverpool have the most underrated squad in the world