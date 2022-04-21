Dirk Kuyt believes Liverpool are a ‘joy to watch for everyone’ and thinks Jurgen Klopp is very happy with his five attacking options

Anyone with Liverpool connections will be loving watching the Reds at the moment and Dirk Kuyt is certainly one of those people.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast (at 2:18:00), the 41-year-old said: “If you have three players playing up front who can score goals, you’re a happy manager – Klopp has five!

“And they’re scoring for fun in really big games. It’s a joy to watch for everyone.

“As a Liverpool man, I just hope they can continue till the end of the season – all looks very bright at the moment.

“It will be all about who can keep their nerve, teams are still dropping points when you don’t expect – we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Few can argue that our team are an absolute joy to behold at the moment and it’s a true pleasure to be able to have watched our recent performances against the Manchester sides.

Now, we have to focus on an intense end to the campaign and hope that we can pick up as many of the three desired trophies as possible.

As safe and boring a statement as it is, the Dutchman is correct and all we can do as fans now is ‘wait and see’.

