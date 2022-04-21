Dortmund’s plan to stop Liverpool transfer of Bellingham set to involve Jude’s younger brother – Football Insider

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to attempt to sign Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, in a bid to keep the Englishman at the club.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the publication noting Liverpool’s ongoing interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, however, it’s difficult to see most sides possessing the finances likely required to prise the 18-year-old away from the Signal Iduna Park.

Beyond the addition of Fabio Carvalho in the summer, we at the Empire of the Kop are expecting the recruitment team to seriously consider bolstering the midfield department.

The right-back spot and the forward line are likewise considered the most obvious points in need of strengthening (dependent in large part on how the club handles the expiring contracts of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino).

As far as the middle of the park is concerned, we can’t imagine Julian Ward and Co. focusing their attentions on Bellingham in the upcoming summer window.

This is particularly given the fact that Dortmund will be far from willing to part ways with another potential superstar should Erling Haaland be set for the exit door.

