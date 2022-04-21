Ex-Liverpool star’s ruthless one-word piece of advice to Erik ten Hag ahead of Man United switch

Jason McAteer joked that he would ‘leave’ if he were in Erik ten Hag’s position ahead of the Dutchman’s switch to Manchester United.

The Ajax boss has reportedly agreed a move to join the Red Devils at the end of the season following a long pursuit.

The Old Trafford-based outfit were thought to have one of the 52-year-old and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino in mind for the head coach role to replace Ralf Ragnick.

The need for a dramatic change in Manchester could not have been more clearly epitomised by the four-goal thumping delivered by Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the week.

It will be highly interesting to see whether the Ajax boss can genuinely turn things around at Manchester United given the array of problems faced by the club on the pitch and beyond.

It’s a far from enviable task, particularly without the kind of supportive relationship Jurgen Klopp enjoys with our current owners in FSG.

