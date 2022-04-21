Ex-Red – “Thiago played with his slippers on” and why he feels sorry for “The Villarreal analysis and chief scout”

Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield, thanks in no small part to the impervious performance of Thiago Alcantara.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, ex-Red Don Hutchinson said: “Mo Salah, two goals, one assist. Luis Diaz, a goal and assist. Sadio Mane, a goal and assist. Diogo Jota comes on and gets an assist.

“Thiago played with his slippers on. Alisson absolutely took liberties in the first 20 minutes.

“There was just a massive, massive gulf in class. It was outrageous the standard from Liverpool.

“You know who I felt sorry for if they were there? The Villarreal analysis and chief scout.

“They must have got off after the game, got a taxi to Liverpool airport and just thought ‘my goodness me. We’ve got to play against these twice in a Champions League semi-final’.”

There were so many impressive performances against Ralf Rangnick’s side but it was so hard not to spend time drooling over our No.6’s performance.

All of our attackers are in a great run of form too and it’s fair to say that Villarreal are going to have a job broke out, in order to try and keep any of the five men quiet.

Let’s hope it’s an impossible task and our current form keeps going for the next six weeks and against all opposition!

